York County road to be shut down for construction. Here’s what you need to know

Meadow Lakes Road in York County will be closed for several days in early November for a road-widening project on McConnells Highway, S.C. 322, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The project is a cooperated efford between the SCDOT and York County’s Pennies for Progress Program.

Meadow Lakes Road will be shut down beginning Monday, Nov. 5 at 8 a.m., according to the SCDOT. The road will reopen Friday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m., but the construction time could change based on weather or utility conflicts, SCDOT officials said in a statement.

During the road closure, traffic will be detoured using McConnells Highway, Heckle Boulevard and West Main Street. The detour is 1.47 miles, according to the SCDOT.