Fort Mill residents advised to boil water after water main break

All of Fort Mill and surrounding areas on its water system are under a boil water advisory.

The town issued the advisory Wednesday night. Any customers on the town system, which includes homes and businesses inside and outside town limits, should “vigorously boil their water” for at least a minute before drinking or cooking with it. The advisory follows a water main break on the town system.

The notice was made in conjunction with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Repairs are ongoing.

State health officials will be testing water samples Thursday looking for bacteria as water pipes in Fort Mill are flushed, town officials said.

Fort Mill police did not issue any traffic or detour advisories during the repairs of the water main that was broken, police and town officials said.

