All Chester County shelter cats were euthanized. Free dog adoption event still set.

The Chester County Animal Care and Control shelter had to euthanize more than 40 cats Thursday.

Chester County supervisor Shane Stuart said the cats were suffering from a type of respiratory infection, and treatment with antibiotics had been unsuccessful.

All of the cats at the shelter had to be put down, Stuart said.

Stuart said respiratory infections had been a problem at the shelter before, including last year, while the shelter was still under the control of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

SIGN UP

Authority over the shelter passed to the county government after a lawsuit was filed by animal rescue advocates.

Stuart said the wooden “cat house” structure was old and porous, and it seemed to be a “breeding ground” for the illness. The structure has been removed.

That means the shelter temporarily isn’t able to accept new cats. He said he hopes the shelter will be able to reopen to cats in the next few weeks.

“We want to have healthy animals, and provide for the safety and security of the animals while they’re here with us,” Stuart said.

The shelter is partnering with “Pick Me! South Carolina,” a statewide adoption event, to waive adoption fees through Sunday.

While the shelter may not have any cats up for adoption anymore, “we have a lot of dogs,” Stuart said.

He said they’re working with other cat rescues to bring adoptable cats to the weekend event.

Stuart said he was told by local veterinarians that the feline respiratory illness will not spread to the dogs in the shelter.

The adoption event runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the animal shelter, 2714 Dawson Drive.