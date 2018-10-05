She died a hero: Rock Hill community mourns mother who died in fire

Toni Gladden was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for charges relating to the death of her 2-year-old son, who fatally shot himself in April 2017. Gladded pleaded guilty to felony child neglect and misprision of a felony.
A group of veterans and civilians stood atop bridges over I-77 Tuesday morning to remember the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that took place 17 years ago. As traffic whirred by, the veterans waved at honking horns.
When Dutchman Creek Middle School principal Clayton Moton needed a speaker to motivate his students on the first day of the 2018 school year, he knew where to turn: former South Carolina Gamecocks and Rock Hill High football standout Tori Gurley.
York County Sheriff's Department is looking for suspects who stole a car from Calvary Baptist Church in Clover, SC. Suspects then attempted to steal a church van from Clover Church of God on Filbert Hwy.
Bolin Creek in rose quickly (about two feet in an hour from more than two inches of rain) when a severe thunderstorm passed through Chapel Hill. The tunnel was sprayed with a special protectant for this very circumstance so the artwork isn’t damaged.
Police are searching York County for the body of a Charlotte murder victim, officials said. Officers already searched the Flying J plaza near Interstate 77 and are now looking in other places, police said.
The sunflower fields at Draper Wildlife Management Area in York County have peaked but many of the flowers are still in bloom and others are still emerging. Each year, tourists and photographers visit the fields near McConnells.
Main Street Fort Mill Jam on July 14 featured food trucks, vendors, live music and more to promote downtown merchants and highlight the revitalization of historic Fort Mill. It's all happening again on Aug. 11. More: https://bit.ly/2uFSrUI