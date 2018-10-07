One person killed after being struck by car off I-77 near Rock Hill

One person was killed following a crash off Interstate 77 on Sunday.

Around 11:17 a.m., the person was adding fuel to a 2008 four-door Kia sedan that was parked legally in the emergency lane off the interstate, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 78-year-old man from Winston-Salem, N.C. was driving a 2015 Infinity SUV northbound on I-77 when the car went off the side of the road and hit the pedestrian and the parked car, Miller said.

The pedestrian was killed, Miller said.





The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the person’s identity.

Both the 78-year-old man and the passenger in that car were unharmed, Miller said. There were no other vehicles or pedestrians involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

Check back for details.