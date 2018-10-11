Tropical Storm Michael begins to hammer York, Chester, Lancaster; outages reported

York, Chester and Lancaster counties were placed under a Tropical Storm watch, in what is believed to be a first, as rain and heavy winds pounded the area Thursday, weather service officials said. Some power outages were reported.

All three counties are expecting flooding, and are under a flash flood watch. Rock Hill police and fire officials said at 8:30 a.m. that no storm incidents had been reported, but the worst of the storm had yet to arrive.

Wind gusts of over 40 mph or more and up to 6 inches of rain from Hurricane Michael could cause flooding in York, Chester and Lancaster counties, officials said. Several crashes were reported to the S.C. Highway Patrol in the three counties, including three in Lancaster County and two in York County, according to the highway patrol Web site.

Main roads between York and Rock Hill, including S.C. 161 and S.C. 5, had areas of standing water at 8:30 a.m. Many roads in Chester County already had standing water along the shoulders, making travel difficult.

“We are already getting heavy, steady rain in Chester,.” said Ed Darby assistant director of Chester County Emergency Management. “We are bracing for the high winds. They said it was a hurricane turning into a tropical storm, and it’s here.”

Rain pounded the region. The wind and rain are expected to last through Thursday, tapering off in the afternoon. Chester and southern Lancaster counties reported 30 mph wind gusts.

“For the first time ever, we have issued a Tropical Storm Watch & Warning for portions of our area,” National Weather Service officials said. “Flash flooding is our Number 1 concern.”

Schools across the three counties are closed Thursday. Government offices are shut down throughout Lancaster County as it prepares for the onslaught.

“If you can stay off the roads until the storm passes today, stay home,” said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. “If you have to drive, increase following distance, and never drive through standing water.”

Rock Hill is forecast to get more than 5 inches of rain. Tornadoes are also possible, officials said.

With the ground still soaked from Florence in September, officials are concerned that trees will fall and power lines will be knocked down, causing widespread outages and treacherous road conditions.





As of Monday morning, Duke Energy reported about 2,400 power outages in York, Lancaster and Chester counties.

Most of those are in York County, with more than 2,100 outages. Rock Hill had another 236 outages on its electric system, and York Electric Cooperative had 69 more.

YEC currently has 69 members without power in two separate locations. Crews are working to get all power restored. Thank you for your patience as we work through #HurricaneMichael!



Follow along through social media and with our outage map! https://t.co/uXcvd7XMOU — York Electric Co-op (@yec_cooperative) October 11, 2018

Winds in the storm were still at 100 mph when the storm passed through Georgia. Winds were reported at 155 mph when the storm hit Florida’s panhandle.

Michael was a tropical storm when it arrived in the three-county area Thursday morning, and is expected to batter the area all day, York County emergency officials said.

York County has “predictions for wind speeds of 10 to 16 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,” officials said in a statement. “Rainfall totals may range from 4-6 inches during this storm. There is a slight threat for tornado activity associated with this storm system especially in the eastern part of the state.”

Some areas in the southern parts of Lancaster and Chester could see higher rain totals, emergency officials said. Wind gusts above 50 mph are possible in areas near Kershaw and other southern counties as the storm moves northeast, emergency management officials said.





“Tropical Storm force winds are still expected beginning around 9 a.m. Thursday morning,” said Darren Player, Lancaster County Emergency Management Director.

Tropical storm-force winds range from 39 mph to 73 mph, Player said.

Chester County expects flood-prone areas to again flood if rain totals meet or exceed the forecast, said Eddie Murphy, emergency management.

“We expect some power outages,” Murphy said. “Places that flood even in normal rain, streets and some neighborhoods, we expect there to be problems.”

On Thursday morning, Lake Wylie remained at its target level, but lakes upstream on the Catawba River already were spilling or expected to spill later in the day. Lake Rhodhiss hit its flood stage in North Carolina, and the headwaters at Lake James were expected to do the same. So is Lookout Shoals Lake.

Duke Energy urged residents near lakes to use caution.

“The Duke Energy hydro operations team is aggressively moving water to reduce impacts as much as possible,” reads the lake safety message for upstream lakes. “We encourage residents living along lakes, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas to pay special attention to changing weather conditions and take any necessary precautions.”

Check back for updates all day Thursday at heraldonline.com.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald