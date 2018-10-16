Need a scare? Where USA Today ranks SCarowinds among nation’s spookiest

York County is home to one of the top five Halloween theme park attractions in the country, according to one publication.

USA Today 10Best named its top 10 for 2018 in the theme park Halloween event category. SCarowinds came in at No. 5. Joining SCarowinds were theme parks in Ohio, Virginia, Illinois, California, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Florida.

The 10Best program uses local experts and online voting to offer travel and lifestyle advice on a variety of topics.

For the theme park listing, 10Best partnered with Christine Barger, The Haunt Girl, to tab 20 nominees.

The top 10 were chosen by popular vote.

The 10Best listing notes 16 haunted attractions and shows, with 500 monsters at SCarowinds. The haunted Fleet Street, berserk circus, Silver Scream Studios and The Playground are mentioned.

It wasn’t the first time Scarowinds made the list. In 2017 it came in at No. 4.

For 18 years now, Carowinds has turned a little darker heading into Halloween, as SCarowinds. This year there are six “scare zones” and as many haunted mazes. Features include Slaughterhouse: The Final Cut, Zombie High School and an updated Silver Scream Studios: Condemned.

All your favorite thrill rides are open for SCarowinds, which also features three live shows that run throughout the night. SCarowinds is open select nights through Oct. 28.

Carowinds is located on the Carolina state line, with part of it in the Fort Mill area and part in Charlotte. The park offers family attractions from its spring opening through the winter, including during fall days. At night it transforms into SCarowinds.

Rides remain open, and three live shows run through SCarowinds on select nights, through Oct. 28. For more in the park, including hours and ticket prices, visit carowinds.com.

10Best local experts offer “original, unbiased, and experiential travel content” on top attractions and destinations, according to the 10Best site. Businesses don’t pay for listings.



