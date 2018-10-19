Rumor of violence threat at Rock Hill school found ‘not credible’ by police, educators

Rumors of threatened violence at a Rock Hill school led to an investigation and an increased police presence Friday, but officers and school officials say no threat has been substantiated.

The incident involves South Pointe High School, officials said.

Rock Hill Police Department and Rock Hill schools officials said they were told late Thursday about a possible threat.

Police and school officials investigated, but found no credible threat, officials said.

SIGN UP

Police stationed extra officers at the school Friday.

Rock Hill police Capt. Mark Bollinger said extra officers on and near campus on Friday was a precautionary step.

He said the rumor was investigated at length.

“There appears to be nothing but rumors of threats, but we did follow up and investigate,” Bollinger said.

“It is all quiet. We want the public to know that there is no threat and that it was investigated quickly and thoroughly,” he said.

South Pointe officials sent a phone message to parents, telling them of the information and that no threat was found.

School officials wanted parents to know that the information had been investigated and found not to be credible so that parents would know that the campus was safe, said Mychal Frost, spokesman for the school district.

“We found the rumors not to be credible, as did the police department,” Frost said.

Friday’s school day was not affected on campus, Bollinger and Frost said.