Frosty conditions to start the week in Rock Hill area

Residents across the Rock Hill area might catch their first glimpse this season of frost at daybreak Monday, but a bit of a warm-up is expected for the start of the work week.
Cold high pressure plunged into the Southeast over the weekend, and the National Weather Service issued a Frost Advisory for the Rock Hill area for Monday morning. Patchy frost is expected by the time the sun rises Monday, with temperatures expected to tumble into the upper 30s.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of North Carolina, to the north and west of Charlotte.
Conditions will get a bit better early this week before another surge of cold air arrives late Wednesday. And forecasters are watching for the development of a storm system that could bring a chilly rain next weekend to parts of the Southeast.
“Monday, after a chilly start to the day, temperatures should rebound under continued sunny skies,” National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Kimball said.
Highs are expected to reach the mid 60s Monday and approach 70 degrees Tuesday.
But the next cold air mass is forecast to bring afternoon highs in the upper 50s to the Rock Hill area Thursday and Friday.
Then we’ll have to watch for the Gulf of Mexico storm system. Forecasters say one of the two most-used computer models predicts the storm will move up the Carolinas coast, keeping rain east and south of the Rock Hill area. But the other computer model shows a more inland track, bringing a cool rain to the region late Friday and Saturday.
