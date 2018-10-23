Here’s why this York County city was named one of the top places to live in the U.S.

There aren’t a dozen places in the entire country better to live in than Tega Cay, according to one national publication.

USA Today published a listing Monday of the 50 best cities to live in, with data compiled by 24/7 Wall Street, an independent financial news and commentary company. More than two dozen factors were considered, from crime rate to economics to affordability to community.

Tega Cay came in at No. 12. It was the only city or town in the Carolinas to make the list.





“It’s quite an honor,” said Tega Cay Mayor David O’Neal. “I’m glad people are recognizing what a great place to live Tega Cay is.”

Mostly.

“Well, I’m kind of glad,” he said. “We’ve tried to keep it a secret a little bit. The secret has been out for a while.”

The article notes Tega Cay’s five-year population change of 23.3 percent and median household income of $120,346 as being in the top 10 percent studied. The median household income is more than double the national figure. Less than 1 percent of city residents live in poverty.





The article also names Tega Cay as a tourist destination with Lake Wylie access, and the city’s “high number of bars and restaurants per resident.”

“It’s always nice to see national publications pick up on what so many of us already know,” said Charlie Funderburk, city manager. “Tega Cay is an amazing place to live.”





Hundreds of acres of natural area, access to Lake Wylie, parks, the city golf course and the award-winning Fort Mill school district make Tega Cay special, he said.

“It’s like living on vacation year-round,” Funderburk said.





Councilwoman Heather Overman said she is thrilled to have made the list.





“Tega Cay is a gem,” she said. “I’ve never lived anywhere that even comes close to this city.”

Tega Cay uses its resources and amenities, she said, to bring people together.





“It is really the people that drive our community,” Overman said.

Councilman Gus Matchunis said the city lives up to its “The Good Life” motto.

“I’d say the only thing that surprised me was that we weren’t ranked higher,” he said. “Tega Cay is consistently ranked at or near the top in schools, safety and quality of life. We have wonderful neighborhoods full of camaraderie and volunteerism, and tons of natural areas full of wildlife and parks for our children.”

York County Councilman Michael Johnson, whose district includes Tega Cay, tweeted his congratulations to the city and that “now the country knows how great it is to live here.”





Congrats to @TegaCayCity Now the country knows how great it is to live here. #12 #YCDist1 https://t.co/bObmpDHMnH — Michael Johnson (@rmjohnsonjr1) October 22, 2018

The article lists an “ideal community” as one where “the streets are safe and those who want a job have little difficulty finding one.” An ideal city also is affordable and offers transportation options with access to entertainment and cultural attractions, according to the article.

Of the 50 municipalities listed, all had fewer than 25,000 residents. Only communities with 8,000 or more residents were considered. Only the top ranking community in a given county was included in the top 50 list.

Other York County municipalities aren’t short on accolades. Fort Mill and Tega Cay routinely rank among the state’s best for public safety. Both contribute to consistently high rankings for the Fort Mill School District, ranked as the state’s best earlier this year by data analysis group Niche. The Clover district came in No. 4, with York schools No. 10.

Last month, TIME publication Money magazine ranked Rock Hill No. 49 of its listing of best places to live in America.