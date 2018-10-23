A road connecting 2 Rock Hill thoroughfares is closing. Here’s the detour info.

Drivers are going to have take the long way around Meadow Lakes Road for a while.
Meadow Lakes, at its intersection with McConnells Highway in Rock Hill, will be closed Nov. 5-9. The move means a 2.5-mile detour using Heckle Boulevard and S.C. 5.
Meadow Lakes connects McConnells Highway and Main Street. It runs almost parallel to Heckle. Meadow Lakes is just southeast of Northwestern High School, Rawlinson Road Middle School and York Road Elementary School.
The map released by York County to announce the closing shows construction at the Meadow Lakes and McConnells intersection, with most of Meadow Lakes from the opposite side still open to local traffic, but not through traffic.
Pennies for Progress is the one-cent sales tax program where voters approve a tax to generate money for road work. Construction is ongoing on a Pennies project to widen McConnells Highway to three lanes, from Heckle to Falls Road.
The $14.8 million project should be complete by spring 2019.
The work joins a separate $4.8 million project that already widened McConnells from Heckle to Main Street.
