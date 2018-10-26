York County SC leaders say road projects in ‘serious’ need of dirt

Major York County road near SC-NC line to close for widening. Here’s the detour

By John Marks

October 26, 2018 08:02 AM

One of York County’s biggest road work projects is closing one of the main routes into the county, starting in November.

Pole Branch Road in Lake Wylie will be closed from 7 p.m. Nov. 16 to 5 a.m. Nov. 19. The weekend closure is part of Pennies for Progress construction work to widen Pole Branch.

The entire length of Pole Branch Road will be closed, allowing only local traffic.

The detour route is S.C. 274 north into North Carolina, to Union New Hope Road, to N.C. 279/New Hope Road in Gaston County.

The closing and detour won’t be the last for that road.

Last month, Pennies director Patrick Hamilton said there will be another Pole Branch Road closing and detour that could last six months. He was not sure when that would begin. A 30-day public notice is required before closing the road.

Crews were working Thursday to install a new traffic light at Highway 274 and Fewell Road in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, near the state line. Pennies for Progress work widening Pole Branch Road will create a six-month detour.

The $35 million S.C. 274 and Pole Branch project was approved in 2011 with Pennies for Progress, a voter-approved one-cent sales tax program to fund countywide roadwork.

The Lake Wylie project won’t be done until 2020. Work runs from Landing Point to Pole Branch up to the North Carolina state line.

A separate, $7.3 million intersection improvement is planned at Three Points, where highways 49, 274 and 557 meet. Another project involves widening S.C. 557 to five lanes between Three Points and Kingsburry Road.

John Marks: jmarks@fortmilltimes.com; @JohnFMTimes

