Rock Hill road blocked in York County after crash with injuries, police say

A main highway in York County is blocked after a crash Friday afternoon, police said.

Troopers were on the scene of an injury crash that happened just after 2 p.m on Heckle Boulevard, outside the city limits of Rock Hill. Heckle Boulevard is closed between South Cherry Road and Ogden Road, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Sturgis Farm Road, S.C. Highway Patrol troopers said.

Another crash happened about 3 p.m on Palmetto Place near Fort Mill, police said. The crash was off S.C. 160 near the intersection of Gold Hill Road near Tega Cay, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol website.

Northbound I-77 traffic in York County is expected to be heavy through Friday evening with President Donald Trump set to appear just over the state line in Charlotte.

A crash earlier Friday afternoon during rainy weather blocked an exit ramp off I-77 in Rock Hill, police said.





That crash on the Exit 79 ramp to Dave Lyle Boulevard on northbound I-77 blocked the ramp for a time, troopers said.

Check back for updates.