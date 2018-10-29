Rock Hill schools, thousands more in York County back to full power after outages

Power is back on at three Rock Hill schools, along with thousands of other York County sites, after a Monday morning power outage.

Duke Energy showed as of 11 a.m. there are more than 2,600 customers impacted by power outages in York County. The outages were first reported a little before 10:30 a.m. The company had power restoration projected by 1 p.m.

Outages shown were in the Anderson Road area, between I-77 at the Catawba River.

The Rock Hill school district tweeted Monday that three schools were impacted. Rock Hill High School, along with Lesslie and Independence elementary schools, are listed.

Backup generators are operating at all three sites, according to the district, and food service is working with administrators to provide lunch service.

Power outage impacting Rock Hill High, Lesslie Elementary & Independence Elementary. Per Duke Energy, outage expected until 1pm. Backup generators are operating at all sites. Foodservice is working with administrators to provide lunch service. — Rock Hill Schools (@RockHillSchools) October 29, 2018

A little before noon, the school district tweeted a follow-up message indicating power had been restored. As of noon, the number of customers impacted countywide by the outage was down to 26, according to Duke.