Much of Chester County, and pockets of York and Lancaster counties, could benefit from a $398.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture investment in rural electric service spanning 13 states.
Much of Chester County, and pockets of York and Lancaster counties, could benefit from a $398.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture investment in rural electric service spanning 13 states. Herald file photo
Much of Chester County, and pockets of York and Lancaster counties, could benefit from a $398.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture investment in rural electric service spanning 13 states. Herald file photo

Local

Rock Hill schools, thousands more in York County back to full power after outages

By John Marks

jmarks@fortmilltimes.com

October 29, 2018 11:15 AM

rock hill

Power is back on at three Rock Hill schools, along with thousands of other York County sites, after a Monday morning power outage.

Duke Energy showed as of 11 a.m. there are more than 2,600 customers impacted by power outages in York County. The outages were first reported a little before 10:30 a.m. The company had power restoration projected by 1 p.m.

Outages shown were in the Anderson Road area, between I-77 at the Catawba River.

The Rock Hill school district tweeted Monday that three schools were impacted. Rock Hill High School, along with Lesslie and Independence elementary schools, are listed.

Backup generators are operating at all three sites, according to the district, and food service is working with administrators to provide lunch service.



A little before noon, the school district tweeted a follow-up message indicating power had been restored. As of noon, the number of customers impacted countywide by the outage was down to 26, according to Duke.

John Marks: jmarks@fortmilltimes.com; @JohnFMTimes

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

  Comments  