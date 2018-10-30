Busy on Election Day? Here’s how to vote early in South Carolina

South Carolina has seen an increase in voter registration statewide since the 2014 midterm election.

The SC Elections Commission says 259,582 more people are registered to vote in the Nov. 6 midterm election than were registered to vote in the last midterm election in 2014.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 6..

Some South Carolina residents may try to avoid lines on Election Day and vote this week at their county voter registration office.

Here’s how:

South Carolina doesn’t have early voting poll sites like some states, including North Carolina.

Voters can cast their ballots early by filling out an application and casting an absentee ballot at their county office or through the mail.

Residents must qualify to vote by an absentee ballot, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

People qualified to vote absentee include:

People who will not be able to vote on Election Day for employment reasons

Members of the armed forces serving out of their county of residence and their spouses or dependents





Overseas citizens

People who are physically disabled

Students attending school outside their county of residence

and more.

Voters can fill out an application and cast their ballots in-person at the county voter registration office until 5 p.m. Nov. 5.

To vote through the mail, qualified voters must return their absentee application to the voter registration office by 5 p.m. Nov. 2, and return their ballot to the office by 7 p.m. Nov. 6.

Where is my voter registration office?

York County:

E.C. Black Building, 13 South Congress St., York, S.C. 29745

Absentee voting hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday Oct. 30 and Thursday Nov. 1: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Lancaster County:

County Administration Building, 101 North Main St., Lancaster, S.C. 29721

Absentee voting hours:

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Chester County:

109 Ella St., Chester, S.C. 29706

Absentee voting hours:

Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.