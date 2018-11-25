What’s good? Rock Hill residents help revitalize neighborhood

Each month, The Herald will highlight positive news from our region. If you have a story to submit, e-mail the details to Amanda Harris at aharris@heraldonline.com.

Rock Hill neighborhood receives $40K for revitalization

Lowe’s awarded Habitat for Humanity of York County a $40,000 grant last month to revitalize a Rock Hill neighborhood, according to a release from Habitat. Lowe’s Heroes employees worked with Habitat volunteers to launch projects in the Crawford Road community.

The volunteers, along with neighborhood residents and members of the Crawford Road Church of Christ, are building an outdoor learning space for the church’s after-school tutoring program.

The grant is a share of $1.48 million in grants Lowe’s has given to 16 Habitat for Humanity organizations across the country as part of Habitat’s Neighborhood Revitalization Program, the release states. Since 2003, Lowe’s has awarded more than $63 million to Habitat for Humanity and helped more than 17,000 families.

York teacher earns SONIC classroom grant

Vanessa Hefley, who teaches at Cotton Belt Elementary School in York, was awarded a $491.04 grant for her project, “Learning to Love Reading with Leveled Books,” according to a release from SONIC.

The grant is part of $1 million SONIC Drive-In awarded to teachers through its tenth annual Limeades for Learning campaign, the release states.

Teachers from across the country submitted their project requests. Fans voted on the projects daily online from Oct. 1 to Oct. 28. The projects with the most votes split the $1 million in grants, according to SONIC.

Winthrop president earns sports academic award

Winthrop President Dan Mahony was awarded the Academic Achievement in Sport and Entertainment Award from Sport and Entertainment Venues Tomorrow (SEVT), an annual conference attended by entertainment and sport industry leaders, students and education leaders in the field. The award recognizes an education leader whose research or teaching has made a positive impact in the sport management field.

“This award is very humbling,” Mahony said in a prepared statement. “Especially when I see that Dallas Branch, the long-time sport management program director at my alma mater, West Virginia University, is a past recipient. He and other deserving winners have elevated our discipline, and I’m thankful for their example and how they’ve led the way. It’s truly an honor to be included among their ranks.”

Mahony is the first university leader in the country to hold a Ph. D. in sport management, according to Winthrop. Florida State University’s Dean of the College of Education Damon Andrews nominated Mahony for the award.

Mohony accepted the award on Nov. 15 at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, which hosts SEVT.

Mahony is “a pioneer for our discipline,” Matt Brown, chair of USC’s sport and entertainment management department, said in a prepared statement. “The award recognizes his research work, but also his administrative work and how he’s grown. He’s a role model to deans, associate deans, etc., [in this field] everywhere.”

Rock Hill elementary school receives $4K donation

Rack Room Shoes, which last month opened its newest store in Promenade at Carolina Reserve in Indian Land, donated $4,000 to Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School in Rock Hill.

“Rack Room Shoes makes it a priority to support the communities in which we live and work,” said Rack Room Shoes Regional Manager Bryan Gurley. “We are very excited to share our shopper-friendly environment and unparalleled product offering for the entire family to the local community.”

Rock Hill school given ambulance

Earlier this month, Piedmont Medical Center EMS donated a retired ambulance to the Applied Technology Center in Rock Hill. Students at the technology center learn career-focused skills.

“It is exciting to see students who are already interested in helping people and looking into emergency response as their career,” said Eric Morrison, director of Piedmont Medical Center EMS. “We are even more excited to be able to donate this ambulance so these students can have a hands-on learning opportunity.”

Brian Smith, a part-time paramedic at Piedmont, teaches the technology center class.

“One of the beautiful things about the ATC is that the teachers practice what they are teaching in some form or fashion,” said Rock Hill Superintendent Bill Cook.

Lancaster sheriff receives award for excellence

Sheriff Barry S. Faile of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office was chosen for a Strom Thurmond Award for excellence in law enforcement from the United States Attorney’s Office’s Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers’ Association (SCLEOA) and the Strom Thurmond Foundation.

The award honors a city officer, a county officer, a state officer and a federal officer.

Faile has been with the Lancaster sheriff’s office since 1989. He has served in multiple roles and was elected sheriff in 2009, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

As sheriff, Faile secured $5 million in grants to modernize the office, oversaw the office’s implementation of body cameras, added video conference capabilities during bond hearings in the detention center and achieved accreditation of the sheriff’s office through the South Carolina Law Enforcement Accreditation Coalition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.