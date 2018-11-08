Rogers wins re-election as York County probate judge

Carolyn Rogers was re-elected Tuesday to her third term as York County probate judge, in her first contested general election.

Rogers first ran for probate judge in 2010, when she went up against Kevin Sutton in the Republican primary. She was unopposed in the general election, and unopposed once again in her 2014 re-election.

In 2018 election, Rogers beat Democrat Diondra Love, with 62.87 percent of the vote.

Turnout for the 2018 midterm election was high, with 93,962 people voting in the probate judge race, or 54.87 percent of registered voters in York County.

Love was a controversial candidate after she turned herself in to York police and was arrested Oct. 12 on a domestic violence warrant.

York Police Department officers have had an arrest warrant for Love since Aug. 8. The warrant charges Love with punching her husband in the eye on Aug. 3.

According to the York County website, the probate court “handles various matters including the administration of decedents’ estates, the issuance of marriage licenses, the appointment of guardians and conservators, and involuntary commitments.”

Each probate judge term is four years. The next election will be in 2022.