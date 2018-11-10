34 York County residents killed ‘in theater during war’ memorialized on new monument

York County, South Carolina, veterans and supporters gathered near the public library in downtown York to unveil the new York County Veterans Memorial with 34 names of those killed “in theater of war.”
By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

November 10, 2018 03:43 PM

York, SC

York County veterans and supporters gathered Saturday morning next to the public library in downtown York to unveil the new York County Veterans Memorial.

The memorial includes 34 names left off an older monument in a cemetery off U.S. 321, between York and Clover.

Veterans J.J. Mattingly and Ronnie Taylor with the York County Veterans Advisory Council said the new monument recognizes all York County residents who died “in theater during war.”

“The last name we put on that monument was Spc. (Javion) Sullivan from Fort Mill, who was killed this year,” Taylor said. “It’s my prayer I don’t live long enough to see another name put on that monument.”

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068, @hgsmoot

