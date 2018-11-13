‘Tears, shock, disbelief’: Iconic York County restaurant could change hands this month

One of York County’s most iconic restaurants may soon change hands.

Owners of T-Bones on the Lake now have a purchase agreement with Bottle Cap Group. The Lake Wylie eatery could change hands by the end of the month.

T-Bones confirmed the news Monday on the restaurant’s Facebook page. Staff was informed, according to the post, and there were “tears, shock, disbelief and some anger...but mostly, there was love.”





The lakefront restaurant has been a staple for locals and visitors to the lake for two dozen years. It’s situated beside and shares parking with Buster Boyd Access Area, one of the busier boat launches on the Catawba River chain of lakes. T-Bones has its own docks and brings in regular traffic by boat as well as by car from S.C. 49.

T-Bones also has become a focal point for the community. It hosts annual gatherings from July 4 fireworks to Christmas boat parades, Riversweep festivities and the Lake Wylie Children’s Charity fall concert.

Online reaction was swift to the announcement Monday.

Facebook user Sheryl Love posted she met a fiance there, while Heather and Ryan Phillips recalled their first date there. Katie DeMarais posted she and her husband got engaged on the back deck, 13 years ago on July 4. Lauren Embry posted about choosing T-Bones for “every single birthday growing up.”





The T-Bones site originally was The Hungry Fisherman. It opened in 1969 and ran through 1993 when the location became T-Bones.

According to its website, Bottle Cap Group is a restaurant group with numerous Charlotte-area eateries including Ink N Ivy, All American Pub, Slate Charlotte, Whiskey Warehouse, Jacks Corner Tap, Brazwells Premium Pub, Hot Taco, Rosemont and Oak Room. The group also has locations in Greenville,S.C., and Charleston.

Check back for more.