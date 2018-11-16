Fort Mill schools aren’t alone in expecting more kids. New preschools pitched, too

Need a place for kids before or after school? It may be under construction soon on North Dobys Bridge Road.

The Goddard School is looking to annex property for a new preschool at 1822 North Dobys. A new day care center is in the works, too, at 1560 North Dobys.

The Goddard site, at North Dobys and Haire Road, is part of a larger mixed use site the town voted to annex two years ago. Haire Village was a planned 200-unit assisted living facility with up to 36,000 square feet of retail space. That total site was more than 13 acres.

That annexation and rezoning was contingent on the property transferring to a development group, which didn’t happen. The annexation was thus voided.

SIGN UP

Now, Goddard School plans a 10,000-square-foot site on a portion of the property. The one-story site would include two access points on Haire Road, a toddler play area, preschool play area, playground and 57 parking spaces.

Not far from that site, Ferrara-Buist is looking to add two new buildings at North Dobys and Williams Road. The three-acre site is vacant now. Both buildings would be used as day care sites.

They would combine for about 20,000 square feet. Both buildings would be one story, with 81 parking spaces between them. The entrance from North Dobys would be aligned with Nims Lake Road.

The two day care site buildings at the Williams Road intersection aren’t listed by name in documents submitted to the town.

The Goddard School has been in business three decades, serving children age six weeks to six years. Goddard has more than 460 schools and 65,000 students in 36 states. Goddard has locations on Gold Hill Road near Fort Mill, off of S.C. 49 in Lake Wylie and near Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.