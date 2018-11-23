Toys, donations needed for York County families this holiday

It’s the time of year again for York County residents to help children in need.

The United Way’s Holiday Partners program helps families through the Rock Hill Herald’s Empty Stocking fund and WRHI’s Toys for Happiness Program. The program provides Christmas gifts for York County children who would not otherwise have presents.

“It makes it to where the parents are able to give that gift to the child. They’re working, its just this time of year they don’t have extra money to go buy toys,” said Rebecca Melton, president of United Way of York County. “It makes the family really happy.”

Last year, more than 320 volunteers helped more than 1,800 children in York County. More than 700 families registered and more than 640 bikes and bike helmets were given out.

Each year The Herald publishes articles about people who have benefited from readers’ donations. It’s a way to emphasize the importance of your giving and show how the money is used. Articles will be published each Sunday during the holidays, along with information on how you can donate.

This year, more than 800 families have applied, Melton said.

The 2018 application period has ended. However, Holiday Partners still is looking for volunteers and donations.

Local companies, including Duke Energy and Williams & Fudge, have again pledged to donate bikes to the families, Melton said.

“Each year we are so thankful for the support we get from the community,” she said.

Want to help?

Community members can drop off unwrapped, new toys at the following locations:

United Way of York County at 226 Northpark Drive, Suite 100 in Rock Hill.

The WRHI Radio Station, 142 N. Confederate Avenue in Rock Hill.

More locations will soon be announced soon.





Gifts needed include arts and crafts items, puzzles and games, sports balls, earbuds, dolls, gift cards, scarves and hats, Melton said. The gifts should be tailored to boys and girls up to 14 years old.

Monetary donations can also be made online at unitedwayofyc.org/hp.

Checks can be mailed to the United Way of York County at P.O. Box 925, Rock Hill, S.C., 29731. Make checks payable to the Empty Stocking Fund.