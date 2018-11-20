Musical chairs: Catawba Ridge, Nation Ford high schools name new band directors

Catawba Ridge High School didn’t have to look far for its new band director. Neither did Nation Ford High School.

Martin Dickey, director at Nation Ford since it opened in 2007, is moving to the new high school in the Fort Mill school district. Dickey’s move to Catawba Ridge opens the door for Ray Linkous to take over at Nation Ford.

“Both Mr. Dickey and Mr. Linkous have been outstanding educators of our students and leaders of the Nation Ford band program,” said Chuck Epps, district superintendent. ”These transitions will allow the tradition of excellence established at Nation Ford to continue, and provide a strong foundation for the new program at Catawba Ridge.”

Marching bands are one of the defining examples of Fort Mill schools’ success statewide.

Fort Mill and Nation Ford high schools combine for 31 state championships and a long list of regional and national event placements, parades and international trips. The schools have produced several U.S. Army All-American performers.

Band directors also lead concert and other band instruction and competition at their schools.

Dickey and Linkous will step into their new roles beginning July 1, 2019.

Dickey, a part of the Fort Mill district for 26 years, will become the first person to lead bands at all three district high schools. He held the top job at Fort Mill since stepping in as a co-leader in 1994, then as solo director the following year. Fort Mill started a streak of five straight state marching band championships in 1995. Fort Mill won three more in a row, from 2003 to 2005.

Dickey joined Nation Ford when it opened in 2007, and kicked off three straight again from 2009 to 2011, then again from 2015 to 2017. A win in 2013 gives Nation Ford seven in just more than a decade under Dickey.

Yet Dickey didn’t do it alone.

Linkous has been assistant band director at Nation Ford since the school opened. He also teaches band at the school. He served pefore that as band director at two schools outside South Carolina.

Both directors will have challenges ahead of them.

York County is a hotbed for high school band success, from marching bands to concert to state and even larger competitions. In marching band alone, county high schools combine for 39 state championships among Fort Mill, Nation Ford, York, Clover and Northwestern high schools.

Nearby Lancaster and Chester counties add 18 more among Indian Land, Lewisville, Chester and Great Falls high schools.

Marching Band State Titles Schools from York, Lancaster and Chester counties School State Titles Most Recent Fort Mill 24 2014 Indian Land 8 2001 Nation Ford 7 2017 Lewisville 7 1987 York 5 2003 Clover 2 2007 Chester 2 1966 Northwestern 1 2008 Great Falls 1 2000 SOURCE : S.C. Band Directors Association

Catawba Ridge High School opens next fall. The school district previously named its first principal, long-time Fort Mill principal Dee Christopher, and its athletic director, former Myers Park High School (Charlotte) athletic director Rick Lewis.