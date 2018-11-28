Rock Hill pump prices are cheapest in South Carolina, even as state gas hits year low

Rock Hill gas is now the cheapest anywhere in the state of South Carolina.

“Carolinians are getting an early holiday gift in the form of cheaper gas prices,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson for AAA Carolinas.

As of Nov. 27, the average price of gas in South Carolina was $2.21 a gallon. That price is down a dime from the week prior, and down 32 cents a gallon in a month. The price also is a low for 2018.

AAA Carolinas also breaks down prices by area. Among Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Greenville, Hilton Head, Myrtle Beach and Spartanburg, only the Greenville area matched the Rock Hill region’s lowest average price of $2.11 a gallon.

Gas in the Rock Hill area — 10 cents below the state average — is down 12 cents per gallon in a week and 36 cents in a month. It’s 24 cents cheaper than Charlotte gas and 32 cents cheaper than the North Carolina average.

Whether those prices remain low through the holidays remains to be seen. There are reasons why gas prices could drop further, or increase.





“Prices are likely to continue to drop slightly and remain low as we continue to use winter-blend gasoline,” Wright said. “This is time of year when motorists can expect to see fluctuating prices at gas stations as retailers compete during the winter-driving season, when demand is typically low.”

Crude oil at $57 a barrel is the cheapest the country has seen this year, according to AAA Carolinas. Yet a Dec. 6 meeting in Vienna, Austria could change that outlook. If the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries decides at that meeting to curtail production, AAA Carolinas warns crude oil prices could increase causing higher gas prices in America.