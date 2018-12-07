Popular comic strip comes to life. Rock Hill Community Theatre presents ‘Annie’

Don’t miss this classic family favorite.
Rock Hill Community Theatre is presenting “Annie” this holiday season.
The show opens tonight, Dec. 7, with additional performances planned for Saturday, Sunday and Dec. 13-16.
Director Susan L.D. Smith said the musical is a perfect production for the holidays because it’s set during Christmas 1933 — and it’s a story about wishing that dreams come true.
“It’s the story that most people who grew up with the comic strip, ‘Little Orphan Annie,’ know quite well,” Smith said. “It’s family fun and family entertainment. Sometimes it’s hard to find entertainment that is suitable for everyone.”
Annie’s parents leave her in a New York City orphanage with half of a locket and a note promising they will come back for her and bring the other half of the locket to prove they’re her parents. Eleven years later, Annie is still awaiting her parents’ return.
Through a series of events, Annie finds a forever home with Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, a billionaire businessman who opens his home and his heart.
Smith said juggling the schedules of 30 performers is challenging. Unlike professional actors, community theatre performers volunteer their time.
“Remember, these are people who have jobs, have families, go to school, do homework and have responsibilities,” she said. “They do this for the love of performing and creating.”
In addition to the usual complications associated with managing a troupe of 30, Smith’s current cast includes a furry, four-legged actor named Sobacka. Smith said it’s her first show with a dog in the cast.
“Sobacka’s a golden retriever mix,” she said. “He’s very sweet and we love having him.”
Smith said the most rewarding part of directing “Annie” is watching the enthusiasm of the performers — especially the young energetic actors. She said she’s a firm believer in community theater.
“There should be an outlet for those who love theatre but do it as an avocation...,” she said. “Everyone needs to have an opportunity to use their creative spark.”
“Annie” opens tonight at 7:30 p.m. with additional performances at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-15 and 3 p.m. Dec. 16. Tickets for adults cost $15, $12 for students and seniors.
Matinees are discounted by $2.
Rock Hill Community Theatre is at 546 South Cherry Road in Rock Hill, behind ROC Emporium. For more information, visit rockhilltheatre.org or call 803-326-7428.
Stephanie Jadrnicek: stephaniej123@gmail.com
