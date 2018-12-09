Local

Winter storm brings light snow, ice to York County area

By Amanda Harris

December 09, 2018 09:27 AM

Snow is expected to begin arriving at Charlotte’s airport at 9 Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C.
YORK COUNTY

A winter storm carrying ice and snow to the southeast coast early Sunday brought freezing rain to the Rock Hill area.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Saturday evening through mid-Monday for much of the upstate, including York County.

Freezing rain and ice Sunday could cause power outages and downed trees, forecasters say.

Light snow fell early Sunday morning in parts of York County before turning to rain and freezing rain.

Light ice accumulation is possible through Sunday night and early Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

York, Chester and Lancaster County school districts continue to monitor conditions.

Amanda Harris

Amanda Harris

