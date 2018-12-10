The art is on the wall. The Improper Pig nears its Fort Mill opening.

An anticipated downtown Fort Mill restaurant is moving toward an opening date.

The Improper Pig will open on Main Street.

The restaurant also has a Cotswold location in Charlotte.

The restaurant’s Facebook page shared a post Sunday morning from an artist working on a mural inside, stating the Fort Mill location will open “within the next few weeks.”

The restaurant commented on that post that they are “excited to be this much closer to opening in Fort Mill.”

The artist, Bob Nulf, posted he will head to the studio to complete extra pieces to be hung on walls aside from the one with the mural. He also mentioned early 20th Century photographs shared with the restaurant by the Fort Mill History Museum to be matted and hung in booths.

The latest post follows one from Nov. 29, where the restaurant mentions putting final touches on the restaurant as it nears opening.

The restaurant is part of a new wave of activity on Main Street.

Amor Artis Brewing opened in fall of 2017. Southern Sugar Cafe opened earlier this year. Old Centre Theatre redeveloped into more than 6,000 square feet of office space and 7,000 square feet for retail or restaurant.

All those announcements, like the one for Improper Pig, came in 2016. Kuester Commercial Real Estate announced then Improper Pig owner Will Bigham would open a restaurant in about 3,000 square feet of space.

“It is exciting for us to open in a spot that has history behind it,” Bigham said at the time. “Our mission as a company is to intentionally spread our love and passion for what we do one meal, one laughter, one experience and one neighborhood at a time.”

Local Dish opened on Main Street in 2012. Hobo’s opened in 2015. Towne Tavern Express opened earlier this year.