Hundreds of townhomes, road changes for major business hub planned in Indian Land

Another 235 townhomes may be coming to Indian Land.

Suncrest Real Estate & Land applied for a master-planned community on 75 acres on the west side of Harrisburg Road, just south of Society Lane. Sugar Creek hems it to the west, McAlpine Creek and Harrisburg to the east. The two creeks come together at the southern tip of the property owned by Lyndell Thompson Builders.





The townhome plan goes to the county planning commission Dec. 18.

Land to the north will be developed by Suncrest, too. Details about that project will go to the county planning commission in January.

Both projects need a planning commission recommendation ahead of Lancaster County Council consideration.





The townhome project would affect traffic along Harrisburg, Regent Parkway, and Barberville and Caroline Acres roads. A traffic study submitted for both plans found the one on Sugar Creek would require a new northbound left turn lane, southbound offset right turn lanes, and driveway with inbound and outbound lanes. The developer would pay for them.

The project also would have an 80-foot buffer. It includes almost a mile of trail, public parking, a Carolina Thread Trail trailhead, several small parks and space for a future restroom. An amenity area will have a community building and pool.

Townhomes would be 1,600 to 3,100 square feet.

A separate planning commission decision involves 5 acres swapping from light industrial to residential zoning. It is unclear from the application whether the plan is to build more homes or protect the 14 homes already at Mooreland Wood.

That subdivision was approved in 2007. A year later, the county rezoned the entire area north of Highway 5 to industrial, incorrectly rezoning 5 acres within the subdivision. If the property is rezoned, it would allow one home per acre. The zoning change also could be used simply to avoid having industrial use move in near existing homes.

The planning commission also could vote whether to change several road names ahead of major development in the CrossRidge area. The Inspiration Network applied to change City of Light Boulevard to Corporate Center Way, Inspiration Drive to Lakeridge Drive, and part of Prayer Center Drive to Parkway Drive and part to CrossRidge Boulevard.

The latest plans for that area off U.S. 521, beside the Inspiration Network property, include an almost 16-acre YMCA site, a 3-acre hotel site, 30 acres for up to 270,000 square feet of office space and almost 10 acres of retail fronting the main highway.