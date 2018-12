NFL stars send 100 kids on Christmas shopping spree in Rock Hill

December 15, 2018 02:13 PM

During the third annual Jingle-A-Thon event, Jadeveon Clowney and Johnathan Joseph, both with Houston Texans, gifted a $200 Walmart gift card to 100 Rock Hill Schools students Saturday at Newport Walmart at 4875 Old York Road in Rock Hill.