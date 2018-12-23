‘A gift of being recognized’: Rock Hill caregivers bring Christmas joy to seniors

Senior citizens who are isolated can be more susceptible to depression and anxiety, said Carol Horton, owner of Home Instead Senior Care in Rock Hill.

“We certainly see in our community that we have a lot of opportunity to make a difference for seniors who are isolated for whatever reason and have a lot of loneliness,” Horton said. “We see so many studies that show that people who are isolated, especially seniors, it brings on mental and health problems that we could overcome if we can overcome the isolation.”

Home Instead employees are working to change that.

Thanks to donations from community residents and local businesses, Home Instead caregivers and employees bring gifts to seniors in need during the holidays, said Patty LeClaire, community outreach coordinator for Home Instead in Rock Hill, which offers in-home senior care to residents in York, Lancaster and Chester County.





“When we come up to the house ... and we start handing out the gifts, it’s just like a child on Christmas morning,” LeClaire said. “Except these children are in their 80s and their 90s. The joy is the same.”

In 13 years, Home Instead’s “Be a Santa to a Senior” program has brought gifts to more than 900 seniors in the region, according to the organization.

“A gift of being recognized, of someone paying attention, somebody got them something that they needed or they wanted, it’s just an amazing feeling to be on the receiving end of that,” LeClaire said.

The Rock Hill Home Instead Senior Care center partnered with the Catawba Area Agency on Aging and Willowbrook Crossing/National Church Residences this year to identify seniors living on low income and who may be alone during the holidays.

According to AARP, 35 percent of adults age 45 and older in the United States are lonely.

Home Instead also sponsors an angel tree for residents to choose seniors to purchase gifts for, LeClaire said.

“It’s very touching because what you will see a lot on the ornaments are very simple requests,” she said.

Items asked for include toilet paper and other personal care items, household cleaning supplies, paper towels and gift cards, LeClaire said.

This year, the local Home Instead office has given gifts to 80 seniors, up from around 60 last year, LeClaire said.

“We’d like to increase it next year,“ she said. “We have fun with it.”

The holidays are just one way Home Instead employees help seniors, said Horton, who opened the local franchise in honor of her late mother. Home Instead caregivers check in on their clients all year long and form a relationship with them.

“It just makes such a big difference for people to have someone there with them,” she said.

Home Instead caregiver Barbara Huffling said she experiences that firsthand, often listening to music with her clients and just being there with them.

“It’s hard and they really need somebody there,” Huffling said. “I love my seniors.”

Horton said that while caregivers ensure their clients are taking their medications and take them to the grocery store, she said the bond they share is just as crucial to their client’s well-being.

“An interesting thing I learned in the first year of doing this business back in 2005 and 2006 was just how much relationship occurs between a caregiver and a client,” Horton said. “It becomes true love and that’s a two-way street. That companionship and caring is just really priceless. It’s been a real blessing to be a part of that.”

Want to help?

Monetary donations can be made to Rock Hill Home Instead Senior Care by calling 803-817-1901.

For more information on helping isolated senior citizens, visit imreadytocare.com. For more information on Home Instead Senior Care in Rock Hill, visit www.homeinstead.com/595.