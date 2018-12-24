What’s good? York County Scouts support first responders, Rock Hill author honored

Each month, The Herald highlights positive news from our region. If you have a story to submit, e-mail the details to Amanda Harris at aharris@heraldonline.com.
York County Scouts donate to first responders
The Palmetto Council Boy Scouts, which includes York and Lancaster counties, raised $20,000 in donations for local first responders during this year’s popcorn sale, according to the Palmetto Council.
On Dec. 1, the Scouts delivered donated popcorn to 22 departments serving more than 2,200 first responders. Several departments allowed the Boy Scouts to tour their facilities.
“In addition to giving the popcorn to the first responders on duty, they were able to show their support and appreciation to the men and women who thanklessly do so much for our community,” reads a statement from the Palmetto Council.
Rock Hill resident’s book wins festival award
“Sleepy Ponies,” written by Rock Hill resident Joy Hicklin, was named the 2018 Best Children’s Book in the literacy category during the Equus Film Festival earlier this month. The annual festival, held in Brooklyn, New York, celebrates international feature films, documentaries and shorts featuring horses. The festival added a literacy category a few years ago, Hicklin said.
“I’m so excited about the award,” she said. “I did not expect that so I’m grateful.”
“Sleepy Ponies,” Hicklin said, is a bedtime encouragement book for children. The book features ponies that need rest, just as children do, and includes a poem meant to help children fall asleep, she said.
Hicklin said the book was inspired by her love of photographing sleeping horses and ponies.
“I loved how they would put their trust in me and allow them to get close to them while they were sleeping,” she said.
“Sleepy Ponies” is available on Amazon.com, at the Farmers Exchange store in Rock Hill or by emailing artistictopline@gmail.com. Proceeds from the sale of the book will benefit charities helping children or horses, Hicklin said.
Fort Mill administrator receives state honor
Debra Miller, assistant principal at Nation Fort High School in Fort Mill, was named the 2019 South Carolina Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.
“We are excited to announce Debra Miller as the SCASA Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year,” Beth Phibbs, executive director of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, said in a statement. “She is an exceptional educator who is a true advocate for the students and teachers at Nation Ford High School.”
Miller was surprised with the award on Nov. 29 at the school.
“Ms. Miller is a gifted leader,” said Nation Ford Principal Jason Johns. “Her shared leadership approach creates a culture of unity among our staff. Debra Miller is an example of a leader who knows it is all about relationships.”
York County students take home art awards
Multiple York County high school students took home awards during the York County High Schools Art Show on Nov. 29 at the Center for the Arts in Rock Hill:
- Best of Show | Glass by Cheyenne Shoffner York Comprehensive High School | Teacher: Leslie Templeton
- First Place | Perfume Bottle and Jar of Marbles by Sonya Long Northwestern High School | Teacher: Kimberly Grant
- Second Place | Midnight by Abigail Ketner Nation Ford High School | Teacher: Alicia Cobler
- Third Place | Scream by Cheyenne Shoffner York Comprehensive High School | Teacher: Leslie Templeton
Honorable Mentions:
- Thirst by Mia Collins Rock Hill High School | Teacher: Tina Vincent
- Jazz by Meghan Gillikin Clover High School | Teacher: LuAnne Lovelace
- No Pain, No Gain by Piper Grant Northwestern High School | Teacher: Sandy Queen
- Dumbo by Raquel Lopez Rock Hill High School | Teacher: Kim Cash
- Marie Antoinette by Paxton Pliska Fort Mill High School | Teacher: Jessica Calloway
The students’ work is on display through Dec. 30 at the Edmund Lewandowski Classroom Gallery.
Duke Energy donates $2K to Rock Hill Symphony
Duke Energy gave $2,000 to the Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra earlier this month. The grant will support in-school concerts in York County, according to the symphony.
Clover field named “Field of the Year”
The Sports Turf Managers Association named the Clover school district’s Blue Eagle Softball Complex the 2018 Field of the Year for the schools and parks softball category, according to the association.
“Each year our awards committee selects the natural grass playing surface that exemplifies the STMA member’s hard work and dedication to sports turf management and their passion for field safety and playability,” Kim Heck, CAE, CEO of the Sports Turf association, said in a statement. “With each passing year, the bar is raised by each applicant helping to grow the sports turf industry.”
Clover’s field will be recognized in a 2019 issue of Sports Turf Magazine.
