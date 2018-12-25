‘It’s time to pass the torch’: York Co. Special Olympians heading to World Games

A York County man takes his Special Olympics oath seriously.
“Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt,” he says with a smile on his face.
Josh Myers, who turns 31 on Saturday, has made many brave attempts since he was a preschooler. Many of those attempts ended with gold and silver medals in a variety of sports in the Special Olympics.
His next goal is to bring home the gold next March in power lifting at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
“It’s challenging, but it’s fun at the same time,” said the Rock Hill resident. “You’ve got to learn how to use the techniques right so you won’t risk an injury.”
Myers lives with autism, just like a childhood friend, who has taken top honors in golf over the years in the Special Olympics.
Scott Rohrer and Myers are the only two athletes in South Carolina, both from York County, who are taking the 12-hour flight to Abu Dhabi to join 7,500 athletes from 200 countries, and 237 from the United States to compete in the Special Olympics World Games.
The games will be March 14-21.
Rohrer, 29, won the gold in the 2015 World Games and wins gold medals at all of the USA games where he competes, he said. He set a Special Olympics world record in 2010 when he shot a below-par round.
“It has been a lifetime of achievements,” Rohrer said. “I love every little bit of it.”
Rohrer said the games are important because they give opportunities to people.
“It’s very important because it teaches us more lessons than we’ve ever had to share,” he said. “Even if we are different, we are still all the same.
Rohrer said he will play 18 rounds of “high performance” golf at the World Games.
“That’s basically a little treat for me because I get to play with the best,” he added.
Starting the games gets his nerves, but he also gets excited, he said.
“You kind of get a little nervous at first, but then when you progress, you’re kind of thinking ‘this is pretty cool’.”
Rohrer’s dad, Jeffrey Rohrer, said the event will have a lot of cultural surprises but they are looking forward to the trip.
Myers started training in power lifting shortly after high school, he said, after a friend talked him into it. At first he was skeptical.
“The rest is history,” he said.
Myers works out several times a week and can squat 512 pounds. He has a dead lifted a record of 525 pounds, he added.
It wasn’t always easy for Myers, who injured his foot at a USA game in Lincoln, Neb.
“I competed with a half-broken foot,” Myers said. “Not only did it hurt me physically, but it hurt me emotionally.”
The doctor told Myers he would be OK and the athlete went on to win four silver medals.
“It takes hard work at the three “D’s” — discipline, dedication and determination,” he said. “As long as you have the three D’s... I’m going to do just fine.”
Myers started participating in the Area 11 Special Olympics when he was in preschool, said his mother Patti Myers.
He has participated in four USA Games in a variety of sports, including track and field, power lifting and swimming.
“Don’t get me wrong, I love to win,” Josh Myers said. “But it’s just more than competitions — it’s about meeting the other athletes and other coaches and staff from other countries.”
“I have won almost all the medals,” he said. “It’s time to pass the torch.”
Patti Myers said sending her son to the Special Olympics World Games is a “very proud moment.”
“I’m bursting with pride for him as well as Scott,” Patti Myers said.
The Myers and Rohrer families are fundraising to pay for the trip. They want to raise $28,000.
The family of Josh Myers will hold a birthday party for Josh at Empire Pizza in Newport Dec. 29 where they will accept donations for his expenses.
Donations can also be made to https://bit.ly/2019WorldGamesDonate or RobinKingRealtor.com.
Comments