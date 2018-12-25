More than 100 Rock Hill customers without power on Christmas

About 120 Rock Hill customers were left without power on Christmas Day, according to the city of Rock Hill.
Two separate outages, one near Lumpkin Circle and the other near Spring Street, Tuesday afternoon affected about 60 customers each, said Katie Quinn, spokesperson for the city of Rock Hill.
A cause for the power outages has not yet been determined, Quinn said.
Crews were on site around 2 p.m. Crews expect to restore power after 3 p.m., according to the city of Rock Hill website.
