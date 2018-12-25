Local

More than 100 Rock Hill customers without power on Christmas

By Amanda Harris

December 25, 2018

About 120 Rock Hill customers were left without power on Christmas Day, according to the city of Rock Hill.

Two separate outages, one near Lumpkin Circle and the other near Spring Street, Tuesday afternoon affected about 60 customers each, said Katie Quinn, spokesperson for the city of Rock Hill.

A cause for the power outages has not yet been determined, Quinn said.

Crews were on site around 2 p.m. Crews expect to restore power after 3 p.m., according to the city of Rock Hill website.

Amanda Harris

Amanda Harris covers issues related to children and family in York, Chester and Lancaster County for The Herald. Amanda works with local schools, parents and community members to address important topics such as school security, mental health and the opioid epidemic. She graduated from Winthrop University.

