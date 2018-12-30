Still need New Year’s plans? Here are four ways to party in the York County region

From fireworks shows to live bands, the York County region offers a variety of New Year’s Eve fun.

Here are four ways to ring in 2019:

Winterfest NYE at Carowinds

The New Year’s Eve celebration at Carowinds’ Winterfest includes live performances for kids and adults.

The celebration starts at 5 p.m. Monday, ending at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

In Holiday Hall starting at 10 p.m., the Charlie Brown’s New Year’s Eve Celebration with Diamond River offers a mix of current hits, classic rock and country, according to Carowinds.

Those who love disco and rock can visit Tinsel Town starting at 10:15 p.m. to party with Hot Sauce.

Snoppy’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party with Diverse Groove starts at 10:30 p.m. in Celebration Plaza and includes a mix of Motown, Reggae, Top 40 and more.

Children can enjoy the Peanuts’ Dance Party from 10 p.m. to midnight at the Camp Theater, according to Carowinds. And a Polar Pop Dance Party starting at 10 p.m. at the County Fair stage.

Fireworks will light up the park at midnight. Tickets are available at Carowinds.com.

Sylvia Theater

Starting at 7 p.m. Monday, residents can enjoy a free New Year’s Eve Party at Sylvia Theater, 27 N. Congress St. in York.

The L.A. Maybe, a five-piece rock band from Charlotte, will bring in 2019. The party is open to all ages.

NYE at Empire

Guests can enjoy a free show starting at 10 p.m. Monday at Empire Pizza at 1405 Riverchase Blvd. in Rock Hill.

Rusty Pilot will perform and the night ends with a champagne toast at midnight.

Glennon Center NYE

New Year’s Eve at the Shore Club’s Glennon Center, 15083 Molokai Drive in Tega Cay, features DECARLO, a trio from Charlotte who will perform hits from the 1970s and 1980s.

The party is from 9 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday and is open to adults age 21 and older. Tickets are $30 and include a heavy hors d’oeuvres buffet. Drink specials and a cash bar will also be available.

Tickets are available at freshtix.com/events/nye2019 and by phone at 803-616-9455. Doors open at 8 p.m.