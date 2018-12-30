Local

Still need New Year’s plans? Here are four ways to party in the York County region

By Amanda Harris

December 30, 2018 02:16 PM

The New Year’s Eve celebration at Carowinds’ Winterfest includes live performances for kids and adults.
The New Year’s Eve celebration at Carowinds’ Winterfest includes live performances for kids and adults. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com
The New Year’s Eve celebration at Carowinds’ Winterfest includes live performances for kids and adults. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com
YORK COUNTY

From fireworks shows to live bands, the York County region offers a variety of New Year’s Eve fun.

Here are four ways to ring in 2019:

Winterfest NYE at Carowinds

The New Year’s Eve celebration at Carowinds’ Winterfest includes live performances for kids and adults.

The celebration starts at 5 p.m. Monday, ending at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

In Holiday Hall starting at 10 p.m., the Charlie Brown’s New Year’s Eve Celebration with Diamond River offers a mix of current hits, classic rock and country, according to Carowinds.

Those who love disco and rock can visit Tinsel Town starting at 10:15 p.m. to party with Hot Sauce.

Snoppy’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party with Diverse Groove starts at 10:30 p.m. in Celebration Plaza and includes a mix of Motown, Reggae, Top 40 and more.

Children can enjoy the Peanuts’ Dance Party from 10 p.m. to midnight at the Camp Theater, according to Carowinds. And a Polar Pop Dance Party starting at 10 p.m. at the County Fair stage.

Fireworks will light up the park at midnight. Tickets are available at Carowinds.com.

Sylvia Theater

Starting at 7 p.m. Monday, residents can enjoy a free New Year’s Eve Party at Sylvia Theater, 27 N. Congress St. in York.

The L.A. Maybe, a five-piece rock band from Charlotte, will bring in 2019. The party is open to all ages.

NYE at Empire

Guests can enjoy a free show starting at 10 p.m. Monday at Empire Pizza at 1405 Riverchase Blvd. in Rock Hill.

Rusty Pilot will perform and the night ends with a champagne toast at midnight.

Glennon Center NYE

New Year’s Eve at the Shore Club’s Glennon Center, 15083 Molokai Drive in Tega Cay, features DECARLO, a trio from Charlotte who will perform hits from the 1970s and 1980s.

The party is from 9 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday and is open to adults age 21 and older. Tickets are $30 and include a heavy hors d’oeuvres buffet. Drink specials and a cash bar will also be available.

Tickets are available at freshtix.com/events/nye2019 and by phone at 803-616-9455. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

south-carolina

Amanda Harris

Amanda Harris covers issues related to children and family in York, Chester and Lancaster County for The Herald. Amanda works with local schools, parents and community members to address important topics such as school security, mental health and the opioid epidemic. She graduated from Winthrop University.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  