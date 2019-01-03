York County’s newest bakery is open, and asking folks to hop right in

A baker’s dozen people stood outside Fast Frog Bakery on Thursday morning when Galen Sanderson opened the door and told them to hop on in. That many more people followed in right behind the first wave of first customers.

“This has been my dream since I was 2 and, everything just kind of fell into place,” said Joy Sanderson, co-owner of the new Lake Wylie bakery. “We opened this morning at 10 o’clock and we are rolling.”

Joy Sanderson grew up in Charlotte and has lived in the Lake Wylie area for 20 years. She earned a baking degree at Central Piedmont Community College.

“Been working in and out of different restaurants and Harris Teeter and all that for the past 14 years,” she said amid baking up another batch of cookies and cakes Thursday morning, “and decided it was time to do my own thing.”





Fast Frog offers cakes, cupcakes and cookies. They have muffins and chocolate dipped fruit. Custom work includes cakes for weddings, baby showers, birthdays and other occasions.

The new shop joins a growing business community near the old Five Points intersection, where S.C. 49, 274 and 55 and Lake Wylie Road meet. Fast Frog joins E-Sports Academy and Pelican’s Snoballs at the Highway 55 plaza with Lake Wylie Pet Resort nearby.

“I live 10 minutes from here,” Sanderson said. “Lake Wylie seems to be growing in this direction. So it just seemed to be the best place to be.”

Fast Frog also joins a growing number of new restaurants. Long-time restaurant T-Bones on the Lake will reopen as Papa Doc’s Shore Club. Pit Stop Grill opened last year at the Warren’s Grill location on Charlotte Highway, near the Five Points area. The former Q2U barbecue in Lake Wylie Plaza is now home to Stateline BBQ & Taphouse. The Cove has been serving customers for more than a year now in the former River Rat spot on Highway 557.

Historically, the commerce center of Lake Wylie is centered on the S.C. 49 corridor from Buster Boyd Bridge to the Three Points intersection at S.C. 557, 274 and 49. That area is home to numerous restaurants, business parks, strip malls and major developments from Mill Creek Commons to Lake Wylie Plaza to Lakeside West.

Business near Five points historically has been filling stations and repair shops, with a few exceptions like the well-known Dock Masters Marine Construction. Yet in recent years new business, such as Creative Kids near Paddlers Cove’s entrance on Charlotte Highway, began following new homes — Revere at Lake Wylie, Autumn Cove, Tullamore, Paddlers Cove, Kings Cove — toward Five Points.

Want to go?

Fast Frog Bakery is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 5400 Highway 55 E., Lake Wylie. The bakery sells professionally made cakes, cookies, cupcakes, chocolate dipped strawberries, muffins and more. For more information, call 803-701-7525.