Local

An anchorless York County shopping center won’t be much longer. See who’s moving in

By John Marks

January 10, 2019 04:26 PM

Volunteer coordinator Jackie Harton, left, and volunteer Susan Claytor are busy at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, organizing about 150 items donated by a Charlotte business. The items will be priced and sold at the store. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore, located off Anderson Road in Rock Hill, is run by volunteers, and new volunteers are needed.
Volunteer coordinator Jackie Harton, left, and volunteer Susan Claytor are busy at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, organizing about 150 items donated by a Charlotte business. The items will be priced and sold at the store. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore, located off Anderson Road in Rock Hill, is run by volunteers, and new volunteers are needed. Herald file photo
Volunteer coordinator Jackie Harton, left, and volunteer Susan Claytor are busy at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, organizing about 150 items donated by a Charlotte business. The items will be priced and sold at the store. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore, located off Anderson Road in Rock Hill, is run by volunteers, and new volunteers are needed. Herald file photo
lake wylie, SC

Tim Veeck’s organization is all about building and renovating space to improve lives in York County. Now they’re looking to do it for a shopping center.

Habitat for Humanity of York County signed off in the new year to take over the former Fred’s location in Lake Wylie Plaza to open its second ReStore.

“We hope and are planning to open maybe mid-April, if everything goes according to plan,” said Veeck, Habitat’s executive director.

The store will be similar to but bigger than the Rock Hill ReStore on Anderson Road.

“The Lake Wylie location is 22,000 square feet total,” Veeck said. “It has about 18,000 square feet of sales floor space. The Rock Hill store has about 12,000 square feet of floor space.”

The ReStore continues a new wave of business at Lake Wylie Plaza. The long-time Sportscenter Athletic Club became The Office Gym and Fitness Center in 2017 and is now under new management in the new year. The former Q2U space is now Stateline BBQ & Taphouse. Other more recent openings include Creator’s Palette Art Studio and Keller Williams in the former The Cleaners and D. Wysor Fine Jewelry locations. 

Habitat gives the center something it hasn’t had since early 2017 when Fred’s left, an anchor.

Veeck said the site made sense in that it’s recognizable in the community, connects Habitat to more of western York County and sits in a hotbed of volunteerism. 

“We’re always trying to serve as much of York County as possible,” Veeck said.

The smaller store on Anderson Road in Rock Hill runs on 25 to 45 volunteers a week, along with some paid staff.

“We’ll need just as many or more in Lake Wylie,” Veeck said.

The new store will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. ReStores don’t accept clothes, but accept everything from appliances and furniture to home decor, building materials and even vehicles. Store proceeds go toward Habitat work in the area and around the world.

“The ReStore provides a significant amount of sustainable funding for our organization, which is why we’re opening another store,” Veeck said. “We’ve been thinking and planning on this for a couple of years, and we feel like we found the right location.”

Habitat plans 45 projects in York County this year. There will be five new homes built in Rock Hill, one in York and 40 home repair sites. 

“We will be heavily reliant on volunteers,” Veeck said.

For more on the new store, visit yorkcountyhabitat.org/restore.

 

Crystal Moore of Rock Hill and her 19-year-old son, who is legally deaf, will move into a new home in May, built by Habitat for Humanity of York County. The 34-year-old woman started the process to become a Habitat homeowner years ago and was deni

By

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

local

business

local

local

John Marks

John Marks covers community growth, municipalities and general news mainly in the Fort Mill and York County areas. He began writing for the Herald and sister papers in 2005 and won dozens of South Carolina Press Association and other awards since.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  