Smell smoke in Rock Hill today? Here’s what’s going on

By Hannah Smoot

January 16, 2019 11:26 AM

1 man home in Wednesday morning Rock Hill fire

A fire just a mile from downtown Rock Hill destroyed a Crawford Road home and spread the smell of smoke over the city Wednesday morning.
One adult man was at the 723 Crawford Road house during the fire, Rock Hill Fire Department deputy chief Mark Simmons said. The man was checked over by paramedics, but not taken to a hospital.

The fire department was called at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Simmons said. As of 10:15 a.m., Crawford Road was still blocked off by police and fire vehicles.

Hannah Smoot

Hannah Smoot reports on money and power for The Herald, covering York, Lancaster and Chester counties. She has been a reporter at The Herald since June 2017. Contact Hannah at 803-329-4068, hgsmoot@heraldonline.com or follow her on Twitter @hgsmoot.

