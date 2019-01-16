Smell smoke in Rock Hill today? Here’s what’s going on

A fire just a mile from downtown Rock Hill destroyed a Crawford Road home and spread the smell of smoke over the city Wednesday morning.

One adult man was at the 723 Crawford Road house during the fire, Rock Hill Fire Department deputy chief Mark Simmons said. The man was checked over by paramedics, but not taken to a hospital.

The fire department was called at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Simmons said. As of 10:15 a.m., Crawford Road was still blocked off by police and fire vehicles.