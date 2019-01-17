Doty remembered in York County sheriff’s video part 3 about police shooting aftermath

Det. Mike Doty died Jan. 17, 2018, a day after he was one of four deputies shot searching for a domestic violence suspect in York.

One year later, the York County Sheriff’s Office released an hour-long video remembering Doty and the aftermath of that shooting.

The video released Thursday morning was the last of three hour-long videos the sheriff’s office released on the week of the shooting’s one- year anniversary.

The first two videos talked about how the call began the night of Jan. 15 and early morning of Jan. 16, 2018, and what it was like to be there.

The third video focused on the memory of Doty. Three other officers — Sgts. Randy Clinton, Buddy Brown and Kyle Cummings — were also shot, but survived.

Doty’s colleagues and friends describe him as someone who wasn’t always easy to get to know, but who cared a lot.

“Doty’s like all of us,” York County Cpl. Stephen Ramsey said. “Doty was not a saint. He had his bad times, just like everybody else had their bad times. But Doty always did what you asked him to do, and would go above and beyond that. I don’t think you can question his dedication to the job and to the community.”

After Doty’s death, friends and family formed the 809 Foundation to carry on Doty’s extensive work with children and the community. The number 809 was Doty’s radio call number. The foundation asked people to remember Doty on Thursday by displaying blue lights and wearing blue.

“Mike wasn’t always the most pleasant,” said Doty’s twin brother and fellow York County deputy, Chris Doty. “But that was the outside. The inside was just the love that he had. And it was — it didn’t matter who you are, or were. If he was your friend or a family member, it was just pure love.”

Injured officer Cummings said Doty was a friend who would do anything for his loved ones.

“Mike Doty is one of the finest warriors America has to offer,” Cummings said. “Without a doubt. Mike’s a true hero. And he’ll never be forgotten. Ever.”