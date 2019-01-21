Rock Hill gave C.T. Kirk an award. He gave them an acceptance speech to remember.

There are acceptance speeches, then there are acceptance speeches.

Rev. C.T. Kirk gave one Monday morning when he accepted the Dream Keeper Award during the 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at First Baptist Church Rock Hill. The award, given by the City of Rock Hill Community Relations Council, honors exceptional community service that helps to keep the ideals and vision of King alive.

“It’s an honor to a man that I call a hero, that had faults just like I have faults,” Kirk said. “But there’s something about keeping yourself committed to what God has called you to do that makes it all worthwhile.”

It wasn’t only King who Kirk credits for making a difference in his life, and in other lives throughout the community.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“It’s not about the awards, but when I think of the goodness of Jesus and all He’s done for me,” Kirk said.

Kirk brought many of the hundreds in attendance to their feet with a crescendoed message that he wouldn’t be standing there in front of any of them except by faith.

“When I couldn’t, God said yes you can,” Kirk said. “Before there was President Obama there was Jesus, that said ‘yes you can.’”

Kirk is pastor at Sanctuary of Life Outreach Center. The Rock Hill native has extensive volunteer service including in education, working with the homeless and leading or assisting with anti-violence and community rallies.