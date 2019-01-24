Rock Hill girl, 13, reported missing; police, school following leads

A 13-year-old girl is missing from Rock Hill, police say.
Dianna Clawson’s mother, Tonya Clawson, reported her missing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report. Clawson told police she last saw her daughter at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Clawson is an eighth-grade student at Saluda Trail Middle School, according to the Rock Hill school district.
Clawson came home and found her son at home but not her daughter, according to police. Clawson told police that her son said Dianna was getting ready to board her school bus, but said she needed to get something from the apartment. Dianna did not board the bus, according to the police report.
Clawson told police that the house key her daughter uses was in her bedroom and the room “looked like someone had gone through her bedroom,” the report states.
Clawson told police that she did not get a call from her daughter’s school that she was not in class Wednesday.
Rock Hill school resource officers and detectives are following all leads to find the girl, said Mark Bollinger with the Rock Hill Police Department.
Anyone with information should call 803-329-7200.
