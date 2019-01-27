Rotary Club of Rock Hill invites public to celebrate its 100 years of service

Rock Hill community members are invited to a dinner celebrating 100 years of the Rotary Club of Rock Hill.
Guests must RSVP by Feb. 6 for the event, which is at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 in McBryde Hall at Winthrop University. Tickets are $50 per person.
For more information and to purchase tickets, call David Lisk at 803-981-5783 or e-mail him at DLisk@rhmail.org.
During the celebration, Ronnie Faulkner will present his book “Something Higher Than Themselves — A history of the Rotary Club of Rock Hill, S.C., 1918-2019.” The book chronicles the club’s 100-year history amid the growth of Rock Hill.
The Rotary Club of Rock Hill provides networking opportunities, youth programs and community service projects both locally and internationally.
