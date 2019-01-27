Local

Rotary Club of Rock Hill invites public to celebrate its 100 years of service

By Amanda Harris

Rotary Club of Rock Hill is celebrating 100 years. Pictured is club president Frank Robards at one of Rotary Club’s meetings.
ROCK HILL

Rock Hill community members are invited to a dinner celebrating 100 years of the Rotary Club of Rock Hill.

Guests must RSVP by Feb. 6 for the event, which is at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 in McBryde Hall at Winthrop University. Tickets are $50 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call David Lisk at 803-981-5783 or e-mail him at DLisk@rhmail.org.

During the celebration, Ronnie Faulkner will present his book “Something Higher Than Themselves — A history of the Rotary Club of Rock Hill, S.C., 1918-2019.” The book chronicles the club’s 100-year history amid the growth of Rock Hill.

The Rotary Club of Rock Hill provides networking opportunities, youth programs and community service projects both locally and internationally.

