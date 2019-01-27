Three dead in single-car crash early Sunday in Lancaster County

Three people died in a single-car crash in Lancaster County early Sunday.
Around 1:30 a.m., Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker responded to the crash, according to the coroner’s office. The car was carrying six people, three of whom died on the scene.
The coroner’s office identified those who died as Sandra Coffey, 31, Crystal Johnson, 40, and 30-year-old Demarco Frazier, all of Lancaster.
The car was traveling on US 521 South in the Indian Land area, according to the coroner’s office.
The crash is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. No other details were available Sunday afternoon.
