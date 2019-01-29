Local

These 3 York County apartments, 1 in Lancaster were named on a top national list

By John Marks

January 29, 2019 01:46 PM

Kingsley development can become ‘mecca’ of Fort Mill, York County, says restaurant manager

Carolina Ale House's Kelly Heizer says the Kingsley Village Town Center is poised to become one of the hottest spots in Fort Mill and York County, especially with plans to open apartment buildings and several more restaurants in the area.
By
Up Next
Carolina Ale House's Kelly Heizer says the Kingsley Village Town Center is poised to become one of the hottest spots in Fort Mill and York County, especially with plans to open apartment buildings and several more restaurants in the area.
By
York County, SC

York County has several top apartment communities in the nation, according to a national research firm.

J Turner Research has released its Elite 1 percent list of properties nationwide. Apartment communities make the list with high online marks with at least 12 reviews. The more positive reviews, the higher it’s ranked.

J Turner researched more than 101,000 properties. A little more than 1,200 made the list.

Kingsley Apartments came it at No. 101. The Charter Properties community paced several from the tri-county area including Morningside of Lancaster by Five Star Senior Living (No. 272), Legacy at Manchester Village by Blue Ridge Companies in Rock Hill (No. 700) and Morningside of Rock Hill by Five Star Living (No. 889).

“We are thrilled to be named by J Turner Research among the Elite properties in the nation for our stellar online reputation,” Charter Properties said in statement. “It takes a team to win residents over, and we are incredibly grateful to our residents for acknowledging our efforts online.”

There are 18 Charlotte apartment communities on the list, including four in the top 100. The highest is Novel NoDa by Greystar at No. 47.

According to 2017 U.S. Census Bureau data, the number of occupied rental residences in Fort Mill was 34 percent and 48 percent in Rock Hill of all occupied homes.

Charlotte had more than 148,000 occupied rentals, or 47 percent, in 2017, according to the U.S. Census.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

local

local

local

John Marks

John Marks covers community growth, municipalities and general news mainly in the Fort Mill and York County areas. He began writing for the Herald and sister papers in 2005 and won dozens of South Carolina Press Association and other awards since.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  