These 3 York County apartments, 1 in Lancaster were named on a top national list

York County has several top apartment communities in the nation, according to a national research firm.

J Turner Research has released its Elite 1 percent list of properties nationwide. Apartment communities make the list with high online marks with at least 12 reviews. The more positive reviews, the higher it’s ranked.

J Turner researched more than 101,000 properties. A little more than 1,200 made the list.

Kingsley Apartments came it at No. 101. The Charter Properties community paced several from the tri-county area including Morningside of Lancaster by Five Star Senior Living (No. 272), Legacy at Manchester Village by Blue Ridge Companies in Rock Hill (No. 700) and Morningside of Rock Hill by Five Star Living (No. 889).

“We are thrilled to be named by J Turner Research among the Elite properties in the nation for our stellar online reputation,” Charter Properties said in statement. “It takes a team to win residents over, and we are incredibly grateful to our residents for acknowledging our efforts online.”

There are 18 Charlotte apartment communities on the list, including four in the top 100. The highest is Novel NoDa by Greystar at No. 47.





According to 2017 U.S. Census Bureau data, the number of occupied rental residences in Fort Mill was 34 percent and 48 percent in Rock Hill of all occupied homes.

Charlotte had more than 148,000 occupied rentals, or 47 percent, in 2017, according to the U.S. Census.