‘Not going to be painless’: Could major Rock Hill intersection lose its traffic light?

It’s the main way into Outback, Rock Hill Medical Plaza, the Marriott hotel, a major apartment complex and other assorted medical facilities and restaurants.

And if it doesn’t get better, it may not be a way in at all.

Riverchase Boulevard is a major access point in Rock Hill, but it’s also immediately downwind of an I-77 exit on Celanese Road.

Several traffic signals back-to-back there have long been a concern for road planners looking for ways to keep traffic moving.

Traffic where I-77 and Celanese and Cherry roads meet are why regional elected officials and transportation planners debated a third bridge across the Catawba River connecting Rock Hill and Fort Mill.

Leaders ultimately decided not to build the bridge, amid fears of the high cost and — among many representing the Fort Mill side of the river — increased traffic in the Sutton Road area. There is a federal air quality grant project to connect Riverchase and Riverview Road via Ligon Drive. The idea is Ligon would allow drivers to access both roads without having to get back on Celanese.

Rock Hill-Fort Mill Area Transportation Study mapping data shows the project at almost $3.7 million.

David Hooper, RFATS director, told his group’s policy committee Jan. 25 that if the federal project doesn’t help, it may be time to take more drastic measures.

“Over the next three to five years, if that doesn’t produce meaningful results in how that area functions, we are recommending that you designalize Riverchase Boulevard, that closest one, and close that entry point,” Hooper told the group.

Taking the traffic signal out would mean all those Riverchase users coming from the interstate — to restaurants, medical sites, apartments — would have to drive further down to Riverview, turn in and circle back by Ligon.

“That will not be popular,” Hooper told the group.

Hooper said it would be “would be pretty dramatic” to rework the ongoing federal project and cut out the Riverchase light now. Elected and transportation leaders instead can look at three to five years of data, if they want to wait that long, and see if there is any improvement, he said.

“If this (federal) project doesn’t bear fruit, I think we have to be willing to wade into the deep waters and say designalization is probably warranted,” Hooper said.

The signal, he said, is too close to the interstate now. A huge volume of traffic coming south off I-77 gets caught at the first light already. Which is without the 35 percent to 40 percent growth along the corridor expected in coming years, Hooper said.

“I’ve gotten calls from people that sit there on Riverchase, who go it’s Friday afternoon, I have to sit through four and five cycles just to clear the light,” he said. “I can’t even get onto Celanese.”





Closing Riverchase wouldn’t be the only unpopular traffic fix RFATS is considering.

The RFATS committee heard about losing left turns in front of Baxter and Kingsley in Fort Mill, and concrete dividers in other parts of Fort Mill and Rock Hill. The South Carolina Department of Transportation studied the Kingsley area and came up with similar recommendations to the RFATS study.

Road leaders say drastic changes will have their detractors, but sometimes the overall transportation network warrants decisions that keep the most vehicles moving as efficiently as possible. Some drivers, they say, ultimately may like the improved mobility or safety from changes.

Still, the volume of people accessing restaurants, medical sites, apartments and more via Riverchase would make designalization there a significant move.

“I say that knowing you’ve got Paces River, you’ve got the big apartment complex, you’ve got some other big facilities back there,” Hooper said. “That’s not going to be painless. But we’re getting into that realm where decisions are going to become more difficult, where the tradeoffs are going to be more notable.”