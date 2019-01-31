Body found in downtown Rock Hill; police investigating

A body was found across the street from the police department in downtown Rock Hill Thursday morning.
It appears that the death may have been a suicide, but the investigation is ongoing, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.
The person who died has not been identified. It is unclear the gender or age of the deceased, Bollinger said.
“We are in the early stages of finding out what happened and why,” Bollinger said. “The body was just found a few minutes ago.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Emergency officials were called around 8 a.m. about someone seeing the body in the trees near the intersection of Dave Lyle Boulevard and Black Street.
The area is fronted by a monument that pays tribute to the African-American business district that used to be on that block. The police department is diagonally across the intersection.
More than 40 emergency officials were on scene, including EMS, the York County Coroner, police and fire officials.
Detectives were taking statements from first responders who found the body.
Check back for updates.
Comments