Here are 10 sweet ways to celebrate with your Valentine and loved ones in York County

Looking for a special way to express your love on Valentine’s Day?
Here are some ideas to celebrate your sweetheart, friends and other loved ones in York County beyond flowers and dinner.
1. Love locks at Amelie’s
There’s no need to book a flight to Paris to prove your love to your sweetheart. Just drop by Amelie’s in downtown Rock Hill, inscribe your names, your initials or perhaps the date onto a padlock and make this romantic gesture of your unbreakable love. And while you’re there, grab a decadent treat to mark the occasion. Amelie’s is located at 157 E. Main St.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
2. “Love Letters” at Rock Hill Community Theatre
This play by A.R. Gurney is about a lifetime love between two childhood friends. The two characters sit side by side on stage, reading notes, cards and letters they’ve written to one another over nearly 50 years. Though their lives led to different directions, their connection remained constant.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-16 featuring an extended intermission and specialty desserts. Rock Hill Community Theatre is located at 546 S. Cherry Road, suite N. For tickets and information, visit rockhilltheatre.org.
3. “Happy Valley Church of the Redeemed” at Narroway Theatre
Grab the whole family and head to NarroWay Theatre for this comedy mystery dinner show. Although the members of Happy Valley Church of the Redeemed had always been happy, dissention set in and dissolved any trace of “love thy neighbor.” Enjoy a dinner of chicken cordon bleu finished off with key lime pie at this audience-interactive performance. NarroWay Theatre is located at 3327 Highway 51 N. in Fort Mill. For more information, visit narroway.net.
4. Riverwalk: Piedmont Medical Center Trail
Offering scenic views of the Catawba River, this 3.35-mile trail stretches between River Park and the Riverwalk community. Since 7 miles there and back is a long trek, park a car at both ends. Then stroll from River Park to Riverwalk and share a romantic dinner at the Pump House or enjoy a drink at Grapevine-Riverwalk or The Brass Tap. For more information, visit riverwalkcarolinas.com.
5. Settlemyre Planetarium at the Museum of York County
Give your loved one the moon and the stars for Valentine’s Day. What’s more romantic than gazing up at the nighttime sky? Settlemyre Planetarium’s full-dome theater offers a journey from the Carolina sky to beyond the Milky Way. For more information, visit chmuseums.org.
6. Relationships 101 at Winthrop University
Perhaps you’re in the mood to talk about love. This free panel discussion on love, relationships and dating in college takes place at Dina’s Place at Winthrop University on Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.
7. “Annie Get Your Gun” at Winthrop University
This musical tells the fictionalized version of the life of sharpshooter Annie Oakley, best known for starring in “Buffalo Bill’s Wild West,” and her romance with her rival Frank Butler. Shows times are 8 p.m. Feb. 13-16 and 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at 115 Johnson Hall. For more information, visit winthrop.edu.
8. Horseback riding at Anne Springs Close Greenway
Anne Springs Close Greenway features 12 miles of equestrian trails and offers guided horseback trail rides on Saturdays and Sunday from September through May. Pack a picnic and enjoy an afternoon in the great outdoors. There also are plenty of trails for walking and more. Visit ascgreenway.org.
9. Watercolor painting lessons at LOOM
Surprise your sweetheart with an evening exploring the art of watercolor. Artist Callan Carpenter walks you through the basic steps of painting with watercolor 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Studios@LOOM, 118 Academy St., Fort Mill. For more information, email oilyandartsy@gmail.com or call 803-627-7838.
10. York County Public Library
If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with little ones, look no further than your local library branch. Activities include crafting, creating cookies and Valentine’s Day stories. Teens can check out the anti-Valentine’s Day parties and celebrate everything ‘un-Valentine’s.’ For more information, visit yclibrary.org.
Comments