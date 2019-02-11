Steel, storage, subdivisions. What York County may have in its development pipeline

EDITOR’S NOTE: These proposed projects are in the planning stage and may depend on York County Council or other approvals. Some or all of these plans may never make it out of the planning stage.

Manufacturing expansion, new homes and more storage space are among many projects York County planners are discussing with property owners. Here’s the latest:

▪ A York County manufacturer is moving forward with expansion plans. New steel buildings are in discussion at 1345 Hall Spencer Road, well south of Rock Hill. Schuff Steel Co. bought almost 45 acres there from Supermetal Holdings last July for $2.8 million. Also in July, Schuff announced it would bring a $9 million investment and 180 new jobs, with an update to its 148,000-square-foot fabrication site.

▪ A new storage site is proposed at 2621 Old Nation Road, just north of Fort Mill. Property owners met with county planners Jan. 10. The 44-acre site is adjacent to town limits, between U.S. 21 Bypass and Old Nation Road. It’s just south of the Fern Forest subdivision, across from the latest phase of Carolina Orchards and Springfield Town Center. County records list the total market value of the storage site property at almost $1.2 million.

▪ New homes may be on the way along Gardendale Road, in a notch of county land almost entirely surrounded by Tega Cay. The site is more than 10 acres. It’s directly east of the Cadence subdivision, up against the Gold Hill schools and City of Tega Cay property. It’s on the Dam Road side of Gardendale.

▪ A new event venue just outside of McConnells is working through the permitting process. Owners of 50 acres on Garvin Road already applied for and received a special use designation to create one of several planned event venues in the county. Property owners previously submitted a rendering of a 6,000-square-foot building with a 3,000-square-foot patio for the Garvin Road site, which would host up to 100 events annually.

▪ Arrow Springs is a 10-home subdivision planned south of the C.E. Stewart and Greenleaf roads intersection west of Clover. The partially wooded site is more than 20 acres. A preliminary site plan shows five lots off each road, most of them larger than two acres. The two smallest parcels are about an acre and a half.

▪ Ivy Ride townhome developers are talking with county planners on possible changes to retaining wall plans there. The county approved 96 townhomes in the Lake Wylie development back in 2015, beside the more than 350-home Cypress Point subdivision. The area has had considerable issues with storm runoff.

▪ A building expansion is in discussion for 1975 Carolina Place near Fort Mill. The two-acre site is a long-time dialysis center. It backs up to RPC Road just off S.C. 160 West, opposite Carolina Place from the Lowe’s Home Improvement shopping center.

▪ Phillips Properties wants to rezone two parcels at less than four acres to light industrial, which would allow the owner to develop an office and warehouse for his flooring company. The site is on the west side of Mount Holly Road in the Rock Hill area, between Marshall Road and Frostproof Trail. The site is about a quarter mile west of I-77.

▪ A modular building may be coming directly across from the Phillips Properties site. A nine-acre parcel east of Mount Holly Road belongs to childcare provider Love N Cherish Family Center.

▪ A new truck service facility is still in discussion at I-77 and Porter Road near Rock Hill. Charlotte Truck Center owns the 14-acre site. The property runs up against the northbound off ramp of exit 75.

▪ Almost immediately south of the Charlotte Truck Center site, an office renovation is being discussed at 1781 Yorkshire Road south of Rock Hill. South Creek Construction owns the almost four-acre site just off I-77 at its northbound exit 75 off ramp.

▪ A small warehouse is proposed off the end of Linkwood Road in the Rock Hill area. The five-acre parcel sits between the East Gate Villas apartments and a Norfolk and Southern Railway line, near where Mount Gallant, Baskins and Garrison roads meet.