Residents will get chance to hear updates about a major York County highway project

At the request of a York County council member, a meeting has been scheduled to discuss a major York County road widening project.

York County Councilwoman Allison Love at a recent Council meeting asked for a public meeting to update residents on what, she called, drastic changes to the Pennies for Progress Highway 557 project. The Pennies program is a voter-approved one-cent sales tax charged in York County to fund roadwork.

The York County Engineering Department will hold a community meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at Bethel Volunteer Fire Department Station 1, 5620 Oakridge Road, Lake Wylie.

The project will widen Highway 557 to five lanes from Lowe’s Home Improvement Store in Lake Wylie to Kingsburry Road in Clover, York County Manager’s Office spokesperson Trish Upstart said in a statement.

The county release said there will be a presentation, then project managers and staff will answer questions.

The Pennies program lists two projects, a $25 million widening to five lanes from Kingsburry Road to Three Points and a $25.5 million widening the rest of the way to Clover.

Love posted on her Facebook page the work on the Clover end would widen to three lanes, sparking comments from residents, The Herald reported.









