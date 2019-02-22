Some Lancaster County schools closed; power out for 2,000 customers

Some Lancaster County schools are closed Friday because of a widespread power outage, officials said.
Schools in the Buford area east of Indian Land and the city of Lancaster are closed, according to the Lancaster County School District. The problem affects Buford High School, Buford Middle School, and one elementary school.
School and Duke Energy officials said it will be hours before the power is restored so the school district canceled classes in those three schools for Friday.
Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Darren Player said Duke has estimated it to be 3 p.m. before power is restored. Two large circuits off S.C. 9 and near Buford are out, Player said.
The school posted the cancellation on its Website and Facebook page.
The power outage also has affected the morning commute. Traffic lights are not working at S.C. 522, also called Rocky River Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
About 80 customers are also without power in Indian Land, officials said.
