York County historian dubbed ‘walking encyclopedia’ dies at 65

An author and co-author of 13 books, Michael Charles Scoggins brought the history of York County, the Carolina Piedmont and the Southern Campaigns of the American Revolution to printed pages.





Scoggins, historian for the Culture and Heritage Museums of York County, died Monday at 65. He had battled cancer, according to a statement sent Wednesday from Marie Cheek, spokesperson for the Culture and Heritage Museums.

Scoggins lived in McConnells and was originally from Jacksonville, N.C.

“He was often referred to as a walking encyclopedia,” Cheek said in a message to The Herald. “He could tell you specific dates and details about any South Carolina historical event. He was brilliant and dedicated to his community.”

Scoggins’ knowledge is included in works such as “Historic York County: An Illustrated History” published in 2009, “A Brief History of Historic Brattonsville” published in 2003 and “The Great Awakening and Southern Backcountry Revolutionaries” published in 2014.

Scoggins’ best work, at least in the eyes of York Mayor and Winthrop University history professor Eddie Lee, is his book “The Day it Rained Militia: Huck’s Defeat and the Revolution in the South Carolina Backcountry, May-July 1780,” published in 2005.

Lee said he taught Scoggins at Winthrop. Scoggins graduated in 2002 with a bachelor of arts degree.

“I got a chance that semester to appreciate the thoroughness of his research,” Lee said. “I was impressed then and we’re talking about 20 years ago. That book will be the book about Huck’s Defeat forever.”

For 20 years, Scoggins was an electronics engineer before becoming a historian, according to Cheek’s statement. He held an associate of engineering technology degree from York Technical College and an associate of science degree from University of South Carolina-Union.

Scoggins joined the Culture and Heritage Museums in 1999.

“The staff here are just heartbroken,” Cheek said. “Michael is irreplaceable.”

Since 2005, Scoggins served as research director of the Southern Revolutionary War Institute at the Historical Center of York County.

“Scoggins’ scholarly research, prolific writing and commitment to public educational programs have defined the regional community’s history and its incomparable characteristics,” reads the statement. “His work has shaped the authentic story of the people, overlapping cultures, and historical events of the Carolina Piedmont.”

Scoggins is credited for helping discover two S.C. Revolutionary War battlefields -- Fish Dam Ford and Huck’s Defeat -- on the Culture and Heritage Museum’s Historic Brattonsville site, according to the statement.

Scoggins also presented his historical research at national and state parks, public schools and historical and genealogical societies across the Southeast. He was an avid volunteer for local museums and nonprofit organizations, Cheek said in the statement.

His commitment to research was what many who knew Scoggins praise.

“He was an excellent historian and researcher,” said Gina White, director of archives and special collections at Winthrop. “I always enjoyed listening to him. He knew so much about the Revolutionary Era in the Upstate of South Carolina. He will be greatly missed.”

Scoggins contributed to historical pieces in York County Magazine and numerous historical publications and journals. His latest work can be found in the 2018 publication of “American Revolution: The Definitive Encyclopedia and Document Collection.”

Scoggins was awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Southern Campaigns of the American Revolution in 2009. In 2016, the National Society Daughters of Founders and Patriots of America bestowed him with the Golden Shield Award.

In 2017, Scoggins was given the Dr. Bobby G. Moss Southern Campaigns of the American Revolution Enduring Patriot Award from the National Park Service, according to the statement. Scoggins earned multiple other awards during his career.

Lee said Scoggins dedicated himself fully to any historical story he set out to tell.

“He wanted to get it just right,” Lee said.

Scoggins also enjoyed playing guitar and loved the blues. He could often be spotted performing at community events, Cheek said in the statement.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Armenia United Methodist Church in Chester, where Scoggins was a member.