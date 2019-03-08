Clover school bus with 40 students in crash near campus, officials say

A school bus carrying 40 Clover school district students was involved in a collision Friday morning, officials said.
The students attend Clover Middle School and Clover High School, said Bryan Dillon, spokesman for the Clover school district. The students and driver were not hurt, Dillon said.
“All the kids on the bus are fine and are being transferred to another bus to be taken to school,” Dillon said.
Parents are being notified about the collision that happened around 8 a.m., Dillon said.
The wreck happened at the intersection of Barrett Road and Colonial Road, South Carolina law enforcement officials said.
S.C. Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene and the intersection remained blocked about 30 minutes after the crash.
No other details have been released.
Check back for updates.
